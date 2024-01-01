The Strain: Blackberry Larry is an exceptional sativa-dominant strain derived from the renowned Lemon Larry OG and Biscotti strains. This particular variety offers a unique balance, delivering a pleasurable and relaxing body buzz while maintaining a functional mindset. It is an ideal choice for individuals seeking physical relaxation without sacrificing mental clarity. Alongside its recreational effects, Blackberry Larry induces feelings of euphoria, relief, and a deep sense of tranquility.



Beyond its intoxicating effects, Blackberry Larry also offers therapeutic benefits. It possesses calming properties that provide natural relief from inflammation and stress. Its potent mood-elevating effect creates a positive and cheerful mental state. Moreover, its high potency makes it highly effective in managing symptoms of various mood disorders, setting it apart from other OG strains.



Furthermore, Blackberry Larry offers a sensory experience that goes beyond its effects. It boasts a distinct and captivating aroma, blending sweet, pungent notes of pine with a delightful tart berry twist. The buds exhibit lush, vibrant green hues with occasional bursts of deep purple and stark white trichomes, adding to its visual appeal.



Strain Type: Sativa



Lineage: Biscotti X (Larry OG x Purple Unicorn F3)



Breeder: Green Bodhi



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Lemon, Berries



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible.

