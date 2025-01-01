The Strain - Blueberry Muffin is an indica-dominant hybrid strain meticulously crafted by Humboldt Seed Co., born from the flavorful cross of Purple Panty Dropper and Razzleberry. This exceptional blend offers a harmonious mix of relaxing, invigorating, and stimulating effects, making it a favorite among enthusiasts of indica and hybrid varieties. The aroma of Blueberry Muffin is reminiscent of freshly baked muffins, featuring a sweet essence that transitions into smooth, creamy undertones, delighting the senses with every inhale.



The strain's primary terpene profile includes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Bisabolol, Limonene, and Humulene, which contribute significantly to its rich flavors and effects. Caryophyllene adds a spicy warmth, enhancing the nutty and vanilla notes, while Myrcene brings forward earthy and musky tones that promote relaxation. Bisabolol introduces subtle floral hints, complementing the buttery aroma. Limonene infuses a bright citrus zest, uplifting the mood and adding complexity to the blueberry flavors. Humulene contributes woody and herbal nuances, rounding out the overall sensory experience.



Blueberry Muffin is known for inducing feelings of relaxation, focus, and happiness. Users often report an initial cerebral uplift that envelops the mind in a gentle euphoria, gradually giving way to a serene sense of concentration. Drawing from its parent genetics, the calming properties of Purple Panty Dropper combine with the uplifting and stimulating effects of Razzleberry to create a full-bodied experience. This strain offers a balanced effect that soothes the body while invigorating the mind, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a harmonious blend of tranquility and alertness.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: Purple Panty Dropper x Razzleberry



Breeder: Humboldt Seed Co.



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Body-High, Happy



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Blueberry, Butter, Vanilla, Nutty

