About this product
The Flavor - Step into the warmth of a Sunday morning kitchen with every draw of Blueberry Muffin distillate-infused prerolls. These prerolls merge plump, fragrant berries with rich distillate, capturing the juicy sweetness of freshly baked muffins in a convenient, hand rolled format. As smoke drifts across your palate, ripe blueberry notes burst forth, their tang balanced by soft vanilla undertones and a whisper of buttery crust. This fusion of fruit and pastry creates an indulgent flavor that feels both familiar and delightfully novel.
The aroma of Blueberry Muffin prerolls is a comforting embrace of sweet dough and berry compote. Limonene’s bright citrus lift enlivens the blend, cutting through the richness with a zesty edge, while myrcene’s earthy musk adds depth and smooths each puff. Caryophyllene contributes a gentle peppery warmth, giving the overall profile a subtle spice that lingers on the tongue. Linalool’s floral hints round out the experience, adding a delicate softness that soothes the senses and rounds off the flavor journey.
When you unwind with Blueberry Muffin, a gentle calm settles in, easing tension and inviting a contented smile. Thoughts drift to fond memories as a relaxed clarity takes over, letting ideas flow without rush. A lingering lightness accompanies the mellow euphoria, making these prerolls an excellent choice for reflective afternoons or chill nights.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Indica
Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Creative, Relaxed, Social, Calm
Top Reported Flavors: Berries, Vanilla, Cream, Pastries, Citrus, Earthy
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene
The aroma of Blueberry Muffin prerolls is a comforting embrace of sweet dough and berry compote. Limonene’s bright citrus lift enlivens the blend, cutting through the richness with a zesty edge, while myrcene’s earthy musk adds depth and smooths each puff. Caryophyllene contributes a gentle peppery warmth, giving the overall profile a subtle spice that lingers on the tongue. Linalool’s floral hints round out the experience, adding a delicate softness that soothes the senses and rounds off the flavor journey.
When you unwind with Blueberry Muffin, a gentle calm settles in, easing tension and inviting a contented smile. Thoughts drift to fond memories as a relaxed clarity takes over, letting ideas flow without rush. A lingering lightness accompanies the mellow euphoria, making these prerolls an excellent choice for reflective afternoons or chill nights.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Indica
Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Creative, Relaxed, Social, Calm
Top Reported Flavors: Berries, Vanilla, Cream, Pastries, Citrus, Earthy
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
The Flavor - Step into the warmth of a Sunday morning kitchen with every draw of Blueberry Muffin distillate-infused prerolls. These prerolls merge plump, fragrant berries with rich distillate, capturing the juicy sweetness of freshly baked muffins in a convenient, hand rolled format. As smoke drifts across your palate, ripe blueberry notes burst forth, their tang balanced by soft vanilla undertones and a whisper of buttery crust. This fusion of fruit and pastry creates an indulgent flavor that feels both familiar and delightfully novel.
The aroma of Blueberry Muffin prerolls is a comforting embrace of sweet dough and berry compote. Limonene’s bright citrus lift enlivens the blend, cutting through the richness with a zesty edge, while myrcene’s earthy musk adds depth and smooths each puff. Caryophyllene contributes a gentle peppery warmth, giving the overall profile a subtle spice that lingers on the tongue. Linalool’s floral hints round out the experience, adding a delicate softness that soothes the senses and rounds off the flavor journey.
When you unwind with Blueberry Muffin, a gentle calm settles in, easing tension and inviting a contented smile. Thoughts drift to fond memories as a relaxed clarity takes over, letting ideas flow without rush. A lingering lightness accompanies the mellow euphoria, making these prerolls an excellent choice for reflective afternoons or chill nights.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Indica
Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Creative, Relaxed, Social, Calm
Top Reported Flavors: Berries, Vanilla, Cream, Pastries, Citrus, Earthy
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene
The aroma of Blueberry Muffin prerolls is a comforting embrace of sweet dough and berry compote. Limonene’s bright citrus lift enlivens the blend, cutting through the richness with a zesty edge, while myrcene’s earthy musk adds depth and smooths each puff. Caryophyllene contributes a gentle peppery warmth, giving the overall profile a subtle spice that lingers on the tongue. Linalool’s floral hints round out the experience, adding a delicate softness that soothes the senses and rounds off the flavor journey.
When you unwind with Blueberry Muffin, a gentle calm settles in, easing tension and inviting a contented smile. Thoughts drift to fond memories as a relaxed clarity takes over, letting ideas flow without rush. A lingering lightness accompanies the mellow euphoria, making these prerolls an excellent choice for reflective afternoons or chill nights.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Indica
Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Creative, Relaxed, Social, Calm
Top Reported Flavors: Berries, Vanilla, Cream, Pastries, Citrus, Earthy
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item