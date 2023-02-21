About this product
Strain Description:
Bonkerz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created by crossing the
delicious Lemon Tree and Cookies N’ Cream strains. Named for its head-spinning
high and crazy potency level, Bonkerz is the perfect choice for any hybrid lover.
The high comes on fast and hard, hitting the mind almost as soon as you exhale
with a high-flying lifted sense of euphoria. As your cerebral state is filled to the
brim with happiness, any negative or racing thoughts will be instantly removed,
replaced with a sort of hazy bliss. A relaxing body high accompanies this heady
lift, working its way slowly into your limbs before dropping you into a lightly
couch-locked state.
Combined with its high average THC level, these effects make Bonkerz a great
choice for treating conditions such as depression, chronic stress, nausea or
appetite loss, mood swings, insomnia, and chronic pain.
This bud has a sour lemony flavor with a lightly creamy nutty cookie exhale. The
aroma is of fresh creamy lemons with a slightly spicy nuttiness to it, too. Bonkerz
buds have oversized long spade-shaped dusty green nugs with thin orange hairs,
dark olive undertones and a coating of tiny frosty white crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Lemon Tree] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Terpene Profile: Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Hungry, Relaxing, Sleepy, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Creamy, Lemon, Nutty, Sour, Sweet
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019