The Strain - A young indica strain from the Pacific Northwest, Bop Gun is a potent cross of Do-Si-Dos and Papaya. If you’re a fan of 90’s music, Bop Gun's funky characteristics shouldn't be a surprise.



After being blasted in the face with a terp cannon of stinky cheese and tropical fruit, you’ll quickly respect Bop Gun's aromatic chops. A gassy, sweet aroma envelopes you at first, but when you break down this bud, a doughy, cookie smell comes off it. Sticky and covered in trichomes, this lady is not just a pretty nug.



Although zestier than the smell implies, Bop Gun's cheesy puffs are appetizers in themselves, with a creamy, funky flavor wrapping around the tongue. Notes of lemons and sugar cookies try their darndest to penetrate that cheesy cloak, but they barely succeed before an earthy, skunky aftertaste takes over.



A "bop gun" is a shot of funk into the hearts of funkless people to get them dancing. Bop Gun's high is easy to function on, but noticeable in both mind and body, warming up limbs and joints while wrapping your brain in a blanket of bliss. Bop Gun is glorious for morning and daytime, loosening up a stiff neck and shoulders without killing focus, meanwhile sparking curiosity and creativity. Perfect for the "productive stoner,” providing a relaxed body buzz without hindering productivity.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: Do-Si-Dos x Papaya



Breeder: Unknown



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Creative



Top Report Strain Flavors: Cheese, Papaya, Earth, Skunk



The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included two for twice the relief. Now, that’s the tea, sis.