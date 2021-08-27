The Strain - Bubblegum Gelato, also known as “BG Gelato” or “Bubble Gum Gelato,” is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Gelato #45 X Indiana Bubblegum strains. Named for its delicious flavor, Bubblegum Gelato brings on a super relaxing and creative high perfect for a lazy weekend day spent at home.



This bud has a sweet raspberry and cherry flavor with hints of sugary bubblegum to it, too. The aroma is just as fresh, with a sweet and fruity overtone that's accented by sugary bubblegum and rich cherries. The Bubblegum Gelato settles in a few minutes after your final toke, filling your mind with an uplifting and expansive euphoria that pushes away any negative or racing thoughts almost immediately.



As your mind settles, a sense of creativity will wash over you, lending itself well to any artistic task that you may have at hand. With these relaxing and lifted effects, Bubblegum Gelato is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress, insomnia, and chronic fatigue.



Bubblegum Gelato buds have fluffy oversized forest green nugs with long thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool, beta-Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Hungry, Relaxing, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Cherry, Fruity, Sugary, Sweet



The Process - Uncured live and fresh plant material manufactured into a micro-crystalline and saucy mix to create an amber-colored, aromatic, and flavorful extract called Live Sugar. These THCa crystals have mucho terps and are loaded with flavor! The most potent of our live resins. Our Butane Hash Oil (BHO) line of concentrates are created with only the highest quality frozen material and hydrocarbon equipment. We carefully select flowers and cut them down early before the flowering cycle is finished, then quickly freeze them in temperatures below 70 degrees Celsius to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoids and terpenes. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create concentrates available in half and full gram options. *Concentrates are Strain Specific runs of all illicit strains we produce.