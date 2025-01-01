The Strain - Bubblegum Gelato, also known as “BG Gelato” or “Bubble Gum Gelato,” is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Gelato #45 X Indiana Bubblegum strains. Named for its delicious flavor, Bubblegum Gelato brings on a super relaxing and creative high perfect for a lazy weekend day spent at home.



This bud has a sweet raspberry and cherry flavor with hints of sugary bubblegum to it, too. The aroma is just as fresh, with a sweet and fruity overtone that's accented by sugary bubblegum and rich cherries. The Bubblegum Gelato settles in a few minutes after your final toke, filling your mind with an uplifting and expansive euphoria that pushes away any negative or racing thoughts almost immediately.



As your mind settles, a sense of creativity will wash over you, lending itself well to any artistic task that you may have at hand. With these relaxing and lifted effects, Bubblegum Gelato is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress, insomnia, and chronic fatigue.



Bubblegum Gelato buds have fluffy oversized forest green nugs with long thin orange

hairs and a coating of tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [AJ Sour Diesel] x [GMO/Fuel]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool, beta-Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Hungry, Relaxing, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Cherry, Fruity, Sugary, Sweet



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

