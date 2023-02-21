About this product
Strain Description:
Bubblegum Gelato, also known as “BG Gelato” or “Bubble Gum Gelato,” is a hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Gelato #45 X Indiana Bubblegum strains. Named for its delicious flavor, Bubblegum Gelato brings on a super relaxing and creative high perfect for a lazy weekend day spent at home.
This bud has a sweet raspberry and cherry flavor with hints of sugary bubblegum to it. The aroma is just as fresh, with a sweet and fruity overtone that's accented by sugary bubblegum and rich cherries. The Bubblegum Gelato settles in a few minutes after your final toke, filling your mind with an uplifting and expansive euphoria that pushes away any negative or racing thoughts almost immediately.
As your mind settles, a sense of creativity will wash over you, lending itself well to any
artistic task that you may have at hand. With these relaxing and lifted effects,
Bubblegum Gelato is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as
chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress, insomnia, and chronic fatigue.
Bubblegum Gelato buds have fluffy oversized forest green nugs with long thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [AJ Sour Diesel] x [GMO/Fuel]
Breeder: Mosca Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool, beta-Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Hungry, Relaxing, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Cherry, Fruity, Sugary, Sweet
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019