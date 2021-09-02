The Strain - Bubblegum Gelato, also known as “BG Gelato” or “Bubble Gum Gelato,” is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Gelato #45 X Indiana Bubblegum strains. Named for its delicious flavor, Bubblegum Gelato brings on a super relaxing and creative high perfect for a lazy weekend day spent at home.



This bud has a sweet raspberry and cherry flavor with hints of sugary bubblegum to it, too. The aroma is just as fresh, with a sweet and fruity overtone that's accented by sugary bubblegum and rich cherries. The Bubblegum Gelato settles in a few minutes after your final toke, filling your mind with an uplifting and expansive euphoria that pushes away any negative or racing thoughts almost immediately.



As your mind settles, a sense of creativity will wash over you, lending itself well to any artistic task that you may have at hand. With these relaxing and lifted effects, Bubblegum Gelato is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress, insomnia, and chronic fatigue.



Bubblegum Gelato buds have fluffy oversized forest green nugs with long thin orange

hairs and a coating of tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [AJ Sour Diesel] x [GMO/Fuel]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool, beta-Pinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Hungry, Relaxing, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Cherry, Fruity, Sugary, Sweet



The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on

the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece, inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as our half and full gram offerings.