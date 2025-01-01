The Strain - Bubblegum Gelato is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid crafted by Mosca Seeds, born from the flavorful union of Gelato #45 and Indiana Bubblegum. This strain captures the essence of its parentage, delivering a harmonious blend of relaxation and creativity that's perfect for a leisurely day at home. Named for its delectable taste, Bubblegum Gelato invites you to indulge in a sensory experience that's both soothing and inspiring.



The flavor profile of Bubblegum Gelato is a delightful medley of sweet and fruity notes. With each inhale, you'll savor hints of raspberry and cherry intertwined with the nostalgic sweetness of sugary bubblegum. The aroma complements this blend, filling the air with fresh fruity scents accented by rich cherries and a touch of sugar. This unique taste and aroma are enhanced by its terpene profile, featuring Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, and Terpinene, which contribute to its distinctive character.



As the effects settle in, Bubblegum Gelato fills the mind with an uplifting and expansive euphoria, gently easing away negative or racing thoughts. This elevated mental state fosters a surge of creativity, making it an ideal companion for artistic endeavors or imaginative pursuits. At the same time, a relaxing sensation envelops the body, providing calmness without inducing lethargy. Users often report feeling happy, relaxed, and uplifted, experiencing a balanced high that embodies the best qualities of both Gelato #45 and Indiana Bubblegum.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [AJ Sour Diesel] x [GMO/Fuel]



Breeder: Mosca Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, Terpinene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Hungry, Relaxing, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Cherry, Fruity, Sugary, Sweet



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

