Illicit’s Cake Baby Classy Cart invites you to indulge in a decadent distillate experience that seamlessly blends sweetness with depth. This premium distillate vape cartridge showcases the rich flavors of dank berries intertwined with a smooth, sweet essence, creating a delightful symphony for your taste buds. Cake Baby stands out in the Classy Carts lineup, offering a rich flavor profile that mirrors the decadence of your favorite dessert, making each inhale a moment of pure enjoyment.



The flavor journey of Cake Baby is a captivating blend of lush berry notes and subtle sweetness, enhanced by its distinctive terpene profile. Limonene infuses a bright citrus zest that lifts the overall taste, while Myrcene adds a smooth, earthy undertone that grounds the sweetness. Caryophyllene contributes a gentle spicy warmth, creating a well-rounded and harmonious flavor experience. This intricate combination ensures that every puff delivers a rich and satisfying taste, reminiscent of a perfectly baked berry cake with a hint of spice.



When savoring Classy Carts Cake Baby, users are enveloped in a serene and tranquil ambiance that promotes relaxation and contentment. The peaceful effects foster a calm and positive mindset, allowing you to unwind and embrace moments of stillness. This harmonious high enhances your mood, making it an ideal companion for reflective evenings, cozy nights in, or simply enjoying a quiet moment of bliss. Embrace the soothing tranquility and delightful sweetness of Cake Baby, elevating your experience to new heights of flavor and relaxation.



Top Reported Effects: Peaceful, Relaxed

Top Reported Flavors: Dank, Berry, Sweet

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene