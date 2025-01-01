The Flavor - Illicit’s Cake Baby Distillate-Infused Prerolls offer a rich fusion of dessert-inspired flavors and dependable cannabinoid delivery. Each preroll is packed with premium flower and infused with our Cake Baby distillate, creating a blend of juicy berry and velvety sweetness that unfolds with every draw. From the first moment, notes of ripe berries mingle with a gentle pastry-like sweetness—think oven-warm cake fresh from the pan, with a subtle spicy kick that keeps your palate engaged.



Beneath the flavor lies a thoughtfully engineered terpene profile: Limonene brings a whisper of citrus brightness that dances across the tongue, Myrcene anchors the experience with earthy, musky depth, and Caryophyllene adds a touch of warm spice. Linalool contributes floral softness while Pinene lends a clean, piney clarity. Together, these compounds sculpt an inhale that feels both comforting and enlivening, as the bright top notes give way to a smooth, grounded finish.



As the effects settle in, a gentle wave of calm replaces tension, turning a hectic afternoon into a moment of pure ease. Thoughts slow to a steady rhythm and a warm contentment takes hold, inviting you to pause and appreciate the little things. Whether you’re easing into a relaxed conversation or savoring a quiet break, Cake Baby prerolls deliver a soulful sweetness and serene uplift that lingers long after the ember fades.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Peaceful, Relaxed, Serene, Mellow, Content

Top Reported Flavors: Vanilla, Creamy, Sweet, Citrus, Herbal,

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Pinene

