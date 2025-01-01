About this product
The Flavor - Illicit’s Cake Baby Distillate-Infused Prerolls offer a rich fusion of dessert-inspired flavors and dependable cannabinoid delivery. Each preroll is packed with premium flower and infused with our Cake Baby distillate, creating a blend of juicy berry and velvety sweetness that unfolds with every draw. From the first moment, notes of ripe berries mingle with a gentle pastry-like sweetness—think oven-warm cake fresh from the pan, with a subtle spicy kick that keeps your palate engaged.
Beneath the flavor lies a thoughtfully engineered terpene profile: Limonene brings a whisper of citrus brightness that dances across the tongue, Myrcene anchors the experience with earthy, musky depth, and Caryophyllene adds a touch of warm spice. Linalool contributes floral softness while Pinene lends a clean, piney clarity. Together, these compounds sculpt an inhale that feels both comforting and enlivening, as the bright top notes give way to a smooth, grounded finish.
As the effects settle in, a gentle wave of calm replaces tension, turning a hectic afternoon into a moment of pure ease. Thoughts slow to a steady rhythm and a warm contentment takes hold, inviting you to pause and appreciate the little things. Whether you’re easing into a relaxed conversation or savoring a quiet break, Cake Baby prerolls deliver a soulful sweetness and serene uplift that lingers long after the ember fades.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Peaceful, Relaxed, Serene, Mellow, Content
Top Reported Flavors: Vanilla, Creamy, Sweet, Citrus, Herbal,
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Pinene
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
