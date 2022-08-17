The Strain - Cake N’ Chem unites the mouthwatering flavor and insane bag appeal of the Wedding Cake strain with the potency and heavy yields of the Stardawg.



Like its name suggests, this bud packs a truly unique flavor of doughy vanilla cake and hints of sour lemon paired with a punch of sharp sour. The aroma is very similar, with a sour citrusy chemical overtone accented by touches of sweet vanilla and creamy cake.



The Cake N’ Chem high settles in a few minutes after your final tasty exhale, filling your mind with a slowly building lift that has you feeling happy and without a care in the world. As your mood reaches new heights, a soothing body high will creep its way into your bones, pulling you lower and lower into a state of pure relaxation and ease that will have you dozing off before you know it.



In combination with its super high average THC level, these effects make Cake N’ Chem a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, depression and insomnia. This bud has fluffy popcorn-shaped bright neon green nugs with lots of thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny, frosty white crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Wedding Cake] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, d-

Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy, Uplifting



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Creamy, Pine, Vanilla



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.