Strain Description:



Cake N’ Chem unites the mouthwatering flavor and insane bag appeal of the Wedding

Cake strain with the potency and heavy yields of the Stardawg.



Like its name suggests, this bud packs a truly unique flavor of doughy vanilla cake and

hints of sour lemon paired with a punch of sharp sour. The aroma is very similar, with a

sour citrusy chemical overtone accented by touches of sweet vanilla and creamy cake.



The Cake N’ Chem high settles in a few minutes after your final tasty exhale, filling your

mind with a slowly building lift that has you feeling happy and without a care in the

world. As your mood reaches new heights, a soothing body high will creep its way into

your bones, pulling you lower and lower into a state of pure relaxation and ease that will

have you dozing off before you know it.



In combination with its super high average THC level, these effects make Cake N’ Chem

a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, depression

and insomnia. This bud has fluffy popcorn-shaped bright neon green nugs with lots of

thin orange hairs and a coating of tiny, frosty white crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Wedding Cake] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: alpha-Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene, d-

Limonene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Creamy, Pine, Vanilla

