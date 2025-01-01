About this product
The Flavor - Warm yourself with a swirl of Celebration Cider, where every preroll evokes the cozy comfort of mulled spice and freshly tapped orchard apples. Each draw releases a cascade of spiced apple sweetness kissed by cinnamon bark and toasted clove. Beneath that comforting canopy, notes of honeyed pear and mulled cranberry add depth, while a subtle zing of citrus lifts the blend with bright energy.
The ritual begins with a gentle buoyancy that uplifts the spirit: a soft, merry buzz that sparks a sense of gratitude and invites smiles. As the warmth spreads, a relaxed focus takes hold, encouraging easy conversation or reflective moments by the hearth. You’ll find yourself recounting life’s blessings and settling into a heartening sense of contentment.
As the ember glow winds down, a lingering caramel-vanilla finish warms the palate, leaving behind a trail of cozy satisfaction. Celebration Cider prerolls are your ticket to rekindling simple joys and perfect for toasting good times.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Uplifted Energy, Warmth, Contentment, Gentle Focus
Top Reported Flavors: Spiced Apple, Toast Clove, Honeyed Pear, Mulled Cranberry
Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
