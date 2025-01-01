The Flavor - Warm yourself with a swirl of Celebration Cider, where every preroll evokes the cozy comfort of mulled spice and freshly tapped orchard apples. Each draw releases a cascade of spiced apple sweetness kissed by cinnamon bark and toasted clove. Beneath that comforting canopy, notes of honeyed pear and mulled cranberry add depth, while a subtle zing of citrus lifts the blend with bright energy.



The ritual begins with a gentle buoyancy that uplifts the spirit: a soft, merry buzz that sparks a sense of gratitude and invites smiles. As the warmth spreads, a relaxed focus takes hold, encouraging easy conversation or reflective moments by the hearth. You’ll find yourself recounting life’s blessings and settling into a heartening sense of contentment.



As the ember glow winds down, a lingering caramel-vanilla finish warms the palate, leaving behind a trail of cozy satisfaction. Celebration Cider prerolls are your ticket to rekindling simple joys and perfect for toasting good times.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Uplifted Energy, Warmth, Contentment, Gentle Focus

Top Reported Flavors: Spiced Apple, Toast Clove, Honeyed Pear, Mulled Cranberry

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene, Humulene

