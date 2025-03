Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.



300mg Disposable (Infinity by Jupiter)



Charm Cereal Sativa (Savory) - Sweet notes of creamy goodness. A bit of sugar, a bit of Saturday morning cartoons and then you are off to take on the day. This energizing blend is full of surprises and could help relieve anxiety and pain.

