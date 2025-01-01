About this product
The Flavor - Charm Cereal Distillate-Infused Smokos Prerolls turn your next session into a nostalgic nod to weekends and early morning cartoons. Each preroll is packed with premium flower and infused with a rich, creamy distillate that captures the essence of buttery breakfast cereal dusted with rainbow sprinkles. From the first draw, your palate is greeted by a symphony of warm vanilla, sweet milk, and a breeze of bright fruit notes that unfold like a bowl of freshly poured cereal.
The interplay of Caryophyllene’s subtle spice, Limonene’s uplifting citrus spark, and Myrcene’s smooth, earthy base creates a layered experience that dances across your senses. You’ll feel a buoyant lift in your mood as the citrus brightness peps up your thoughts, while the earthy warmth grounds you in a calm, contented state. This thoughtful blend keeps you engaged, perfect for flipping through a favorite comic or settling into a mellow afternoon soundtrack.
As the final embers glow, you’ll notice a gentle wave of ease washing over your mind and body. Tasks feel less daunting, and even routine moments take on a cozy, comforting glow. Charm Cereal pre-rolls are ideal when you want to add a touch of playful sweetness to your day and drift into a relaxed, happy frame of mind, no breakfast table required.
The Product -
Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.
Strain Type: Sativa
Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Peaceful, Relaxed
Top Reported Flavors: Bakery, Fruit, Sweet, Creamy
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool
The interplay of Caryophyllene’s subtle spice, Limonene’s uplifting citrus spark, and Myrcene’s smooth, earthy base creates a layered experience that dances across your senses. You’ll feel a buoyant lift in your mood as the citrus brightness peps up your thoughts, while the earthy warmth grounds you in a calm, contented state. This thoughtful blend keeps you engaged, perfect for flipping through a favorite comic or settling into a mellow afternoon soundtrack.
As the final embers glow, you’ll notice a gentle wave of ease washing over your mind and body. Tasks feel less daunting, and even routine moments take on a cozy, comforting glow. Charm Cereal pre-rolls are ideal when you want to add a touch of playful sweetness to your day and drift into a relaxed, happy frame of mind, no breakfast table required.
The Product -
Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.
Strain Type: Sativa
Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Peaceful, Relaxed
Top Reported Flavors: Bakery, Fruit, Sweet, Creamy
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
The Flavor - Charm Cereal Distillate-Infused Smokos Prerolls turn your next session into a nostalgic nod to weekends and early morning cartoons. Each preroll is packed with premium flower and infused with a rich, creamy distillate that captures the essence of buttery breakfast cereal dusted with rainbow sprinkles. From the first draw, your palate is greeted by a symphony of warm vanilla, sweet milk, and a breeze of bright fruit notes that unfold like a bowl of freshly poured cereal.
The interplay of Caryophyllene’s subtle spice, Limonene’s uplifting citrus spark, and Myrcene’s smooth, earthy base creates a layered experience that dances across your senses. You’ll feel a buoyant lift in your mood as the citrus brightness peps up your thoughts, while the earthy warmth grounds you in a calm, contented state. This thoughtful blend keeps you engaged, perfect for flipping through a favorite comic or settling into a mellow afternoon soundtrack.
As the final embers glow, you’ll notice a gentle wave of ease washing over your mind and body. Tasks feel less daunting, and even routine moments take on a cozy, comforting glow. Charm Cereal pre-rolls are ideal when you want to add a touch of playful sweetness to your day and drift into a relaxed, happy frame of mind, no breakfast table required.
The Product -
Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.
Strain Type: Sativa
Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Peaceful, Relaxed
Top Reported Flavors: Bakery, Fruit, Sweet, Creamy
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool
The interplay of Caryophyllene’s subtle spice, Limonene’s uplifting citrus spark, and Myrcene’s smooth, earthy base creates a layered experience that dances across your senses. You’ll feel a buoyant lift in your mood as the citrus brightness peps up your thoughts, while the earthy warmth grounds you in a calm, contented state. This thoughtful blend keeps you engaged, perfect for flipping through a favorite comic or settling into a mellow afternoon soundtrack.
As the final embers glow, you’ll notice a gentle wave of ease washing over your mind and body. Tasks feel less daunting, and even routine moments take on a cozy, comforting glow. Charm Cereal pre-rolls are ideal when you want to add a touch of playful sweetness to your day and drift into a relaxed, happy frame of mind, no breakfast table required.
The Product -
Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.
Strain Type: Sativa
Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Peaceful, Relaxed
Top Reported Flavors: Bakery, Fruit, Sweet, Creamy
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item