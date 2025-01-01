The Flavor - Charm Cereal Distillate-Infused Smokos Prerolls turn your next session into a nostalgic nod to weekends and early morning cartoons. Each preroll is packed with premium flower and infused with a rich, creamy distillate that captures the essence of buttery breakfast cereal dusted with rainbow sprinkles. From the first draw, your palate is greeted by a symphony of warm vanilla, sweet milk, and a breeze of bright fruit notes that unfold like a bowl of freshly poured cereal.



The interplay of Caryophyllene’s subtle spice, Limonene’s uplifting citrus spark, and Myrcene’s smooth, earthy base creates a layered experience that dances across your senses. You’ll feel a buoyant lift in your mood as the citrus brightness peps up your thoughts, while the earthy warmth grounds you in a calm, contented state. This thoughtful blend keeps you engaged, perfect for flipping through a favorite comic or settling into a mellow afternoon soundtrack.



As the final embers glow, you’ll notice a gentle wave of ease washing over your mind and body. Tasks feel less daunting, and even routine moments take on a cozy, comforting glow. Charm Cereal pre-rolls are ideal when you want to add a touch of playful sweetness to your day and drift into a relaxed, happy frame of mind, no breakfast table required.



The Product -

Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Labs distillate is for those who crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating.



Strain Type: Sativa

Top Reported Effects: Mellow, Peaceful, Relaxed

Top Reported Flavors: Bakery, Fruit, Sweet, Creamy

Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool

