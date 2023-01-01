The Flavor - Sweet notes of creamy goodness. A bit of sugar, a bit of Saturday morning cartoons and then you are off to take on the day. This energizing blend is full of surprises and could help relieve anxiety and pain.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. ILLICIT Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. (510 thread) Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

