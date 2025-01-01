The Strain: Prepare to embark on a truly tranquil journey with the help of the Chem Butter strain. Meticulously crafted by combining Chemdog OG and Peanut Butter Acai, this potent strain is highly regarded for its ability to induce a profound sense of serenity. It caters to individuals seeking a comprehensive and holistic cannabis experience. The harmonious fusion of Chem Butter takes users on a deeply calming and enriching exploration of their own consciousness.



Beyond its cerebral effects, Chem Butter exerts a powerful influence on both the mind and body, creating an unparalleled symphony of sensations. This strain strikes a perfect balance for cannabis enthusiasts, delivering a deeply sedative yet focused experience. Users can expect to be enveloped in a state of euphoria, accompanied by a surge of creative energy.



As the effects of Chem Butter intensify and gradually subside, a gentle wave of relaxation sweeps through the body, further enhancing feelings of peace and contentment. The all-encompassing after-effects contribute to a profound sense of satisfaction that permeates the user's being. Prepare yourself for an extraordinary and rejuvenating adventure that will captivate your senses and leave an indelible mark on your memory.



Strain Type: Sativa



Lineage: [Chem OG] x [Panut Butter Acai]



Breeder: Illicit Gardens



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Calm, Happy, Relaxed, Energetic



Top Report Strain Flavors: Nutty, Fruity

