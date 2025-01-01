The Strain: Prepare to embark on a truly tranquil journey with the help of the Chem Butter strain. Meticulously crafted by combining Chemdog OG and Peanut Butter Acai, this potent strain is highly regarded for its ability to induce a profound sense of serenity. It caters to individuals seeking a comprehensive and holistic cannabis experience. The harmonious fusion of Chem Butter takes users on a deeply calming and enriching exploration of their own consciousness.



Beyond its cerebral effects, Chem Butter exerts a powerful influence on both the mind and body, creating an unparalleled symphony of sensations. This strain strikes a perfect balance for cannabis enthusiasts, delivering a deeply sedative yet focused experience. Users can expect to be enveloped in a state of euphoria, accompanied by a surge of creative energy.



As the effects of Chem Butter intensify and gradually subside, a gentle wave of relaxation sweeps through the body, further enhancing feelings of peace and contentment. The all-encompassing after-effects contribute to a profound sense of satisfaction that permeates the user's being. Prepare yourself for an extraordinary and rejuvenating adventure that will captivate your senses and leave an indelible mark on your memory.



Strain Type: Sativa



Lineage: [Chem OG] x [Panut Butter Acai]



Breeder: Illicit Gardens



Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene, Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Calm, Happy, Relaxed, Energetic



Top Report Strain Flavors: Nutty, Fruity



The Process: Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

