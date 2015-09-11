About this product
The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. It is famous for its unmistakable chemical smell that can often come across as being slightly overpowering to some. Nugs are airy with bright pistils and an enticingly thick coating of crystal trichomes.
Chemdog OG will coat the inside of your mouth with its solid diesel taste, a sticky and chemical flavor lingering on its inhale. On the exhale, the smoke tastes creamy and pine-like, leaving a sweet and pungent taste on your lips.
As your mind is lifted to a state of pure bliss, you’ll be able to maintain a sense of focused motivation that will help you take on any task on your to-do list. Above all else, you’ll be thrilled during your activities, as this strain is great for lifting your spirits for hours on end.
Chemdog OG is well-known for allowing medical patients to embark upon their day with a clear head and a sense of ease. Ideal for managing stress and depression, those with chronic pain and fatigue will also enjoy relief. This strain tends to induce munchies, so if you have issues with a lack of appetite this just might be your strain of choice.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Chemdawg]
Breeder: Unknown
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Talkative, Creative, Focused, Happy, Aroused, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Chemical, Diesel, Pine
The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.
OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.