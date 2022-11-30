The Strain - Chemdog OG, also known as "OG Chem" and "Chemdawg OG", is an indica strain crossed between two legends: Chemdawg and OG Kush. OG Chem inspires users to reach the outer limits of their potential when they need a creative boost. Uplifting and euphoric, Chemdog OG invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.



The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. It is famous for its unmistakable chemical smell that can often come across as being slightly overpowering to some. Nugs are airy with bright pistils and an enticingly thick coating of crystal trichomes.



Chemdog OG will coat the inside of your mouth with its solid diesel taste, a sticky and chemical flavor lingering on its inhale. On the exhale, the smoke tastes creamy and pine-like, leaving a sweet and pungent taste on your lips.



As your mind is lifted to a state of pure bliss, you’ll be able to maintain a sense of focused motivation that will help you take on any task on your to-do list. Above all else, you’ll be thrilled during your activities, as this strain is great for lifting your spirits for hours on end.



Chemdog OG is well-known for allowing medical patients to embark upon their day with a clear head and a sense of ease. Ideal for managing stress and depression, those with chronic pain and fatigue will also enjoy relief. This strain tends to induce munchies, so if you have issues with a lack of appetite this just might be your strain of choice.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: [OG Kush] x [Chemdawg]



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Talkative, Creative, Focused, Happy, Aroused, Euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: Chemical, Diesel, Pine



The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included five for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.