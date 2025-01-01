The Flavor - Cherry Limeade prerolls fuse zesty lime and ripe cherry into a refreshing hybrid experience. Each cone is infused with distillate terpenes that deliver the sharp zing of freshly squeezed limes alongside the juicy sweetness of sun-warmed cherries.

Beneath that bright interplay lies a whisper of herbal spice and pine, rounding out a flavor that sparkles on the palate.



The blend’s terpene blend guides its effects. Limonene brings a brisk uplift that clears the mind and sparks energy; Caryophyllene adds a gentle warmth that eases tension; Myrcene weaves in a mellow, earthy calm; Linalool offers soft floral relaxation; and Pinene sharpens focus. Together they create a balanced lift, both invigorating yet centered, ideal for lighthearted chats, creative dashes of inspiration, or savoring a sunny afternoon.



As the final notes fade, a smooth, berry-tinged sweetness lingers, inviting you to pause, breathe, and enjoy the moment. Cherry Limeade prerolls are your go-to for an effervescent pick-me-up that’s lively without ever feeling overwhelming.



The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Top Reported Effects: Gentle Calm, Focused Clarity, Sociable Warmth, Relaxed Uplift

Top Reported Flavors: Tart Lime, Ripe Cherry, Bright Citrus, Herbal Spice

Primary Terpene Profile: Linalool, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Bisabolol

