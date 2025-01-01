About this product
The Flavor - Cherry Limeade prerolls fuse zesty lime and ripe cherry into a refreshing hybrid experience. Each cone is infused with distillate terpenes that deliver the sharp zing of freshly squeezed limes alongside the juicy sweetness of sun-warmed cherries.
Beneath that bright interplay lies a whisper of herbal spice and pine, rounding out a flavor that sparkles on the palate.
The blend’s terpene blend guides its effects. Limonene brings a brisk uplift that clears the mind and sparks energy; Caryophyllene adds a gentle warmth that eases tension; Myrcene weaves in a mellow, earthy calm; Linalool offers soft floral relaxation; and Pinene sharpens focus. Together they create a balanced lift, both invigorating yet centered, ideal for lighthearted chats, creative dashes of inspiration, or savoring a sunny afternoon.
As the final notes fade, a smooth, berry-tinged sweetness lingers, inviting you to pause, breathe, and enjoy the moment. Cherry Limeade prerolls are your go-to for an effervescent pick-me-up that’s lively without ever feeling overwhelming.
The Product - Infused with our meticulously crafted distillate, these prerolls deliver a smooth, potent experience, powered by the purest cannabis oil. Using only the coldest methods and the highest quality flower, this golden oil is free from fillers, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke. Each preroll is packed with award-winning, premium flower, perfectly complemented by our signature distillate for those who appreciate the art of a well-rounded, flavorful session.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Top Reported Effects: Gentle Calm, Focused Clarity, Sociable Warmth, Relaxed Uplift
Top Reported Flavors: Tart Lime, Ripe Cherry, Bright Citrus, Herbal Spice
Primary Terpene Profile: Linalool, Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Bisabolol
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
