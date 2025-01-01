The Strain - Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Clementine has won several awards, including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.



Clementine was originally produced by Crockett Family Farms, a family-run cannabis genetics company based in the Central Coast of California. The breeder’s Clementine Live Resin won first place for best sativa concentrate at the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup in Michigan.



True to its name, Clementine is reported to have a sweet and citrusy aroma and THC levels that generally range between 20% and 25%, according to Crockett Family Farms. After measuring a variety of Clementine, the cannabis testing laboratory Analytical 360 found that the sample had THC levels that reached 27%, as well as a terpene profile dominated by terpinolene, which has a woodsy aroma with citrus and floral undertones, and caryophyllene, a terpene known for its herbal spiciness.



Strain Type: Sativa Hybrid



Lineage: [Tangie] x [Lemon Skunk]



Breeder: Crockett Family Farms



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Pinene, delta-Limonene, beta-Caryophylenne, Nerolidol 2



Top Reported Strain Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Energetic



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Lemon, Orange



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

