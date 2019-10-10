About this product

Strain Description - Clementine is an energizing Sativa-dominant strain made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Clementine has won several awards, including the best Sativa concentrate in 2015. Clementine was originally produced by Crockett Family Farms, a family-run cannabis genetics company based in the Central Coast of California. The breeder’s Clementine Live Resin won first place for best sativa concentrate at the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup in Michigan. True to its name, Clementine is reported to have a sweet and citrusy aroma and THC levels that generally range between 20% and 25%, according to Crockett Family Farms. After measuring a variety of Clementine, the cannabis testing laboratory Analytical 360 found that the sample had THC levels that reached 27%, as well as a terpene profile dominated by terpinolene, which has a woodsy aroma with citrus and floral undertones, and caryophyllene, a terpene known for its herbal spiciness.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

