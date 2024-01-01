Coco Chanel 1g Flower

by ILLICIT
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Coco Chanel 1g Flower

About this product

Looking to feel uplifted and an overall sense of calm? Look no further than CoCo Chanel from Compound Genetics. This hybrid strain has been reported to help alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and ADHD.
A balanced high is delivered with the accent of watermelon and grape flavors. This sweet, fruity combination has a hint of diesel, thanks to its ancestors Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti.

The buds are light green with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: Cocomer Gelatti x Grape Gasoline

Breeder: Compound Genetics

Terpene Profile: limonene, linalool

Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, uplifting

Top Report Strain Flavors: grape, watermelon, diesel

About this brand

Logo for the brand ILLICIT
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000019
