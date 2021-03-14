The Strain - Looking to feel uplifted and an overall sense of calm? Look no further than Coco Chanel. This indica-dominant strain has been reported to help alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and ADHD.



A balanced high is delivered with the accent of watermelon and grape flavors. This sweet, fruity combination has a hint of diesel, thanks to its ancestestors Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti.



The buds are light green with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Cocomer Gelatti x Grape Gasoline



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene, linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: watermelon and grape



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.