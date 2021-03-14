The Strain - Looking to feel uplifted and an overall sense of calm? Look no further than Coco Chanel. This indica-dominant strain has been reported to help alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and ADHD.



A balanced high is delivered with the accent of watermelon and grape flavors. This sweet, fruity combination has a hint of diesel, thanks to its ancestestors Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti.



The buds are light green with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Cocomer Gelatti x Grape Gasoline



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene, linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: watermelon and grape



The Process - Our 1-gram pre-rolls are only made from hand-trimmed flower and NEVER from shake or trim. We delicately grind up smaller buds not used as pre-packaged flower in a temperature and humidity-controlled room to maintain the cannabinoid and terpene profile of our ILLICIT flower as we prepare material for pre-rolls.