The Strain - Looking to feel uplifted and an overall sense of calm? Look no further than CoCo Chanel. This indica-dominant strain has been reported to help alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and ADHD.



A balanced high is delivered with the accent of watermelon and grape flavors. This sweet, fruity combination has a hint of diesel, thanks to its ancestestors Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti.



The buds are light green with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Cocomer Gelatti x Grape Gasoline



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene, linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: watermelon and grape



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.