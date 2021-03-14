Grape Gasoline is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of Grape Gasoline are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and euphoric. Grape Gasoline is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, you can expect pungent grape notes with a hint of diesel. Grape Gasoline is 21% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. According to growers, this strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. The dominant terpenes in Grape Gasoline are myrcene followed by caryophyllene and limonene. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Weed strains similar to Grape Gasoline include Desert Lime, Pancakes, and Nigerian Silver.