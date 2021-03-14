About this product
A balanced high is delivered with the accent of watermelon and grape flavors. This sweet, fruity combination has a hint of diesel, thanks to its ancestestors Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti.
The buds are light green with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Cocomer Gelatti x Grape Gasoline
Primary Terpene Profile: limonene, linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: watermelon and grape
About this strain
Grape Gasoline is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of Grape Gasoline are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and euphoric. Grape Gasoline is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, you can expect pungent grape notes with a hint of diesel. Grape Gasoline is 21% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. According to growers, this strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. The dominant terpenes in Grape Gasoline are myrcene followed by caryophyllene and limonene. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Weed strains similar to Grape Gasoline include Desert Lime, Pancakes, and Nigerian Silver.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
