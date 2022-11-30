About this product
The Strain - Looking to feel uplifted and an overall sense of calm? Look no further than Coco Chanel. This indica-dominant strain has been reported to help alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and ADHD.
A balanced high is delivered with the accent of watermelon and grape flavors. This sweet, fruity combination has a hint of diesel, thanks to its ancestors Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti.
The buds are light green with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: Cocomer Gelatti x Grape Gasoline
Primary Terpene Profile: limonene, linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: watermelon and grape
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.5g version and included two for twice the relief. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.5g version and included two for twice the relief. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
State License(s)
CUL000019