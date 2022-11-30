The Strain - Looking to feel uplifted and an overall sense of calm? Look no further than Coco Chanel. This indica-dominant strain has been reported to help alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and ADHD.



A balanced high is delivered with the accent of watermelon and grape flavors. This sweet, fruity combination has a hint of diesel, thanks to its ancestors Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti.



The buds are light green with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: Cocomer Gelatti x Grape Gasoline



Primary Terpene Profile: limonene, linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: watermelon and grape



The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram ILLICIT joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller 0.7g version and included five for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.