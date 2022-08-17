The Strain - Cookies N’ Chem is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing 3 classic strains: Girl Scout Cookies, Starfighter, and Stardawg. This celebrity child brings on the effects and the hard-hitting flavors, offering a long-lasting high and a huge level of potency that's best suited for experienced patients.



The Cookies N’ Chem high starts with a creeping effect, sneaking up on your mind and lifting you into a happy euphoric state, often described as unfocused. As your mind settles into this state of calm, a relaxing tingle will begin to spread throughout, likely to drop you into a heavy and sedative couchlock.



Thanks to these effects and its high average THC levels, Cookies N’ Chem is often said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as nausea, appetite loss, chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, chronic fatigue, and chronic stress.



This bud has a sour citrusy chemical taste with a lightly nutty and sweet vanilla exhale. Cookies N Chem buds have spade-shaped minty green nugs with furry orange hairs and a coating of thick and frosty tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Cookies & Cream] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, beta-Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, relaxing, happy, euphoric



Top Reported Strain Flavors: citrus, sweet, nutty, vanilla



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a TPK Ceramics cartridge. Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.