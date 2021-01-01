About this product

Strain Description - Cookies N’ Chem is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing 3 classic strains: Girl Scout Cookies, Starfighter, and Stardawg. This celebrity child brings on the effects and the hard-hitting flavors, offering a long-lasting high and a huge level of potency that's best suited for experienced patients. The Cookies N’ Chem high starts with a creeping effect, sneaking up on your mind and lifting you into a happy euphoric state, often described as unfocused. As your mind settles into this state of calm, a relaxing tingle will begin to spread throughout, likely to drop you into a heavy and sedative couchlock. Thanks to these effects and its high average THC levels, Cookies N’ Chem is often said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as nausea, appetite loss, chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, chronic fatigue, and chronic stress. This bud has a sour citrusy chemical taste with a lightly nutty and sweet vanilla exhale. Cookies N Chem buds have spade-shaped minty green nugs with furry orange hairs and a coating of thick and frosty tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.