The Cookies N’ Chem high starts with a creeping effect, sneaking up on your mind and
lifting you into a happy euphoric state, often described as unfocused. As your mind settles into this state of calm, a relaxing tingle will begin to spread throughout, likely to
drop you into a heavy and sedative couchlock.
Thanks to these effects and its high average THC levels, Cookies N’ Chem is often said to
be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as nausea, appetite loss,
chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, chronic fatigue, and chronic stress.
This bud has a sour citrusy chemical taste with a lightly nutty and sweet vanilla exhale.
Cookies N Chem buds have spade-shaped minty green nugs with furry orange hairs and
a coating of thick and frosty tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: [Cookies & Cream] x [Stardawg]
Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds
Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, beta-Myrcene
Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, relaxing, happy, euphoric
Top Reported Strain Flavors: citrus, sweet, nutty, vanilla
The Pack - The definition for SMOKO is a rest from work for a smoke; a tea break. Whether you don’t have the time to enjoy a full gram illicit joint or just need a shorty for the lunch break, we created a smaller .5g version and included 5 of them for every day of the workweek. Now, that’s the tea, sis.
Starfighter is an indica-dominant hybrid whose combined obscurity and quality have garnered this strain quite the reputation among growers and connoisseurs alike. Bred by Alien Genetics, Starfighter mixes genetics from Alien Tahoe OG and Lemon Alien Dawg to create a sweetly aromatic, uplifting hybrid that boasts its potency with a sparkling coat of star-like trichomes. Although the original Starfighter genetics have been discontinued, Exotic Genetix have resurrected similar phenotypes in seed form.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
