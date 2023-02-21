Strain Description:



Cookies N’ Chem is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing 3 classic

strains: Girl Scout Cookies, Starfighter, and Stardawg. This celebrity child brings on the

effects and the hard-hitting flavors, offering a long-lasting high and a huge level of

potency that's best suited for experienced patients.



The Cookies N’ Chem high starts with a creeping effect, sneaking up on your mind and

lifting you into a happy euphoric state, often described as unfocused. As your mind

settles into this state of calm, a relaxing tingle will begin to spread throughout, likely to

drop you into a heavy and sedative couchlock.



Thanks to these effects and its high average THC levels, Cookies N’ Chem is often said to

be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as nausea, appetite loss,

chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, chronic fatigue, and chronic stress.



This bud has a sour citrusy chemical taste with a lightly nutty and sweet vanilla exhale.

Cookies N Chem buds have spade-shaped minty green nugs with furry orange hairs and

a coating of thick and frosty tiny golden amber crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Indica Hybrid



Lineage: [Cookies & Cream] x [Stardawg]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, beta-Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: calming, relaxing, happy, euphoric



Top Report Strain Flavors: citrus, sweet, nutty, vanilla

