The Flavor - An homage to our sister brand: Cosmic Seed. This 2:1 blend gives you a full entourage effect. And a good thing too, because the way this woody spacey spice sauce tastes you will want to share with friends. A bit of fruit and some help from the cosmos will send you out of this world.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. ILLICIT Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. (510 thread) Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

