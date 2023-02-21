About this product
Strain Description:
If you’re on the hunt for a relaxing and cheerful strain to leave you blissfully stress-free,
Creamz may be the strain for you. Created by crossing Runtz and Cookies N’ Cream IX3,
this indica-dominant strain is perfect for evenings or those days when you feel too
stressed out to do anything but chill on the couch.
Despite the sleepy, happy euphoria that comes along with this strain, you might find this
strain peaks your focus as well – maybe just enough to get more out of that deep TV
show or movie you’ve been meaning to watch. Ultimately Creamz is all about keeping
your body calm so it can go to work easing away chronic or acute pain and fighting that
fatigue with an all-over sleepy sensation.
People who find stress has the tendency to rule their lives, causing headaches and
sleepless nights, neck tension and anxiety, will love the soothing effects of Creamz. In
addition to banishing the feelings that bring on all those symptoms, this strain also
manages the symptoms themselves. Moderate pain relief fights many different aches,
and the overarching happy feeling can tackle depression.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [Runtz] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Pinene, alpha-Humulene,
alpha-Bisabolol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Sweet, Earthy
If you’re on the hunt for a relaxing and cheerful strain to leave you blissfully stress-free,
Creamz may be the strain for you. Created by crossing Runtz and Cookies N’ Cream IX3,
this indica-dominant strain is perfect for evenings or those days when you feel too
stressed out to do anything but chill on the couch.
Despite the sleepy, happy euphoria that comes along with this strain, you might find this
strain peaks your focus as well – maybe just enough to get more out of that deep TV
show or movie you’ve been meaning to watch. Ultimately Creamz is all about keeping
your body calm so it can go to work easing away chronic or acute pain and fighting that
fatigue with an all-over sleepy sensation.
People who find stress has the tendency to rule their lives, causing headaches and
sleepless nights, neck tension and anxiety, will love the soothing effects of Creamz. In
addition to banishing the feelings that bring on all those symptoms, this strain also
manages the symptoms themselves. Moderate pain relief fights many different aches,
and the overarching happy feeling can tackle depression.
Strain Type: Indica
Lineage: [Runtz] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, Linalool, alpha-Pinene, alpha-Humulene,
alpha-Bisabolol
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Sweet, Earthy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019