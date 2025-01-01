The Strain - Creamz is a tasty indica-dominant strain expertly cultivated by Exotic Genetix, resulting from the harmonious blend of Runtz and Cookies N' Cream IX3. This enticing combination creates a rich tapestry of flavors and effects that make it an ideal choice for evenings or moments when you desire complete relaxation. With a terpene profile featuring Limonene, Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool, and Humulene, Creamz offers a sweet and earthy aroma that invites you to unwind and let go of daily stresses.



The flavor profile of Creamz is a symphony of sweetness and earthiness, accented by subtle hints of citrus and spice. The presence of Limonene adds a refreshing citrus zest, while Caryophyllene contributes a warm, peppery undertone. These flavors meld seamlessly to create a smooth and enjoyable taste experience that lingers pleasantly on the palate.



When it comes to effects, Creamz is all about fostering a state of blissful tranquility. Users often report a soothing wave of relaxation that eases both mind and body, accompanied by a gentle uplift in mood. Despite its calming nature, this strain may also enhance focus just enough to fully immerse you in a favorite book or film. The euphoric yet serene sensations make Creamz an excellent companion for those times when you want to relax completely while still engaging with the things you love.



Strain Type: Indica



Lineage: [Runtz] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]



Breeder: Exotic Genetix



Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Nerolidol 2, Linalool, Humulene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric, Tranquil, Uplifted



Top Report Strain Flavors: Sweet, Earthy, Citrus, Spice, Peppery



The Process - Our Live Resin cartridges will give you everything our flower offers in a discreet, compact, and concentrated method of inhalation. Our BHO extracted live resin originates from carefully selected flowers we cut down early at day 55 of our 63-day flowering cycle. It’s then frozen in temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit to capture and maximize the highest quality cannabinoid and terpene profile possible. We extract this plant material within 36 hours of freezing to create “sauce” or “live resin” which then goes into a Jupiter cartridge. *All Jupiter products feature proprietary CCELL® technology. A 360˚ heating coil embedded in porous ceramic. Continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

