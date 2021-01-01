About this product

Strain Description - A happy mix of Ghost Train Haze x East Coast Sour Diesel. Hop aboard the train and enjoy this perfect morning or mid-afternoon pick me up! This strong sativa strain encapsulates the entourage effect by bringing together a great mix of myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene. A stress reliever in its terpene and cannabinoid profile, this earthy cultivar keeps your mood up and smiles-a-plenty. Diesel is an iconic cannabis variety thought to be a cross between Afghani and Mexican landrace strains. This Sativa-leaning strain is reportedly another phenotype of the original Chemdawg 91, though its true origins remain a mystery. According to Seedism, which carries its own version of Diesel, the strain has an intense aroma of grapefruit and lemon that translates into a fruity flavor with hashish undertones.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.