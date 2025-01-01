The Strain: Dirty Taxi is a potent hybrid strain expertly cultivated by Top Dawg Seeds, born from the cross of GMO and Chem D I95. This unique blend results in a powerful yet nuanced cannabis experience that leans towards inducing feelings of happiness, relaxation, and euphoria. Drawing from its rich lineage, Dirty Taxi offers a soothing journey that begins with a swift surge of euphoric energy, instilling motivation and focus before settling into a calm and uplifting state.

The strain's complex flavor profile is characterized by earthy and pungent notes complemented by hints of citrus, pepper, and herbal spices. Its primary terpene profile featuring Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Pinene—contributes to this distinctive taste and aroma. Limonene adds a bright citrus zest that uplifts the senses, while Myrcene brings earthy undertones that promote relaxation. Caryophyllene introduces a spicy peppery nuance, enhancing the overall depth of flavor. Humulene adds subtle herbal notes, and Pinene infuses a refreshing pine aroma, rounding out the sensory experience.

Dirty Taxi is renowned for its focused, energetic, and happy effects. Users often report an invigorating sensation that spreads throughout the body, prompting physical activity and elevating the mood. The uplifting qualities inherited from GMO and Chem D I95 combine to create a balanced high that keeps spirits elevated and the mind engaged. Whether aiming to boost creativity, enhance motivation, or simply indulge in a euphoric escape, Dirty Taxi offers a memorable and satisfying encounter that resonates with both the body and mind.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: GMO x Chem D I95

Breeder: Top Dawg Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Focused, Energetic, Happy, Uplifting, Body-High

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Pepper, Herbal, Spicy

