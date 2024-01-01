Dirty Taxi arises from the crossbreeding of Chem D I95 with GMO, resulting in a powerful but subtle blend. Originally cultivated by Top Dawg Seeds, Dirty Taxi features dense olive green buds adorned with deep amber hairs and a lavish coating of crystal trichomes. Its effects are inclined towards inducing feelings of happiness, relaxation, and euphoria, offering a soothing experience over a stimulating one. The strain's flavor profile is characterized by earthy, pungent, and skunky notes.



Dirty Taxi delivers a potent high that initiates swiftly with a surge of euphoric energy, instilling motivation and focus. Its effects are enduring, providing sustained relief for ailments such as chronic pain, headaches, migraines, depression, stress, and fatigue. The tingling sensation it evokes spreads throughout the body, invigorating the limbs and prompting physical activity. However, users should exercise caution with its peppery, earthy hash flavor, which may induce coughing if inhaled too rapidly. The aroma reflects its taste, emitting dank, pungent notes complemented by hints of spicy black pepper and diesel.



With its robust appearance and potent effects, Dirty Taxi remains a favored choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a potent and flavorful experience. Whether seeking relief from ailments or simply indulging in its euphoric effects, Dirty Taxi promises a memorable and satisfying encounter.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: GMO x Chem D I95



Breeder: Top Dawg Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene



Top Reported Strain Effects: Focused, Energetic, Happy, Uplifting, Body-High



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Pepper, Herbal, Spicy

