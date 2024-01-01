Dirty Taxi .5g Smokos Preroll 5-Pack

Dirty Taxi arises from the crossbreeding of Chem D I95 with GMO, resulting in a powerful but subtle blend. Originally cultivated by Top Dawg Seeds, Dirty Taxi features dense olive green buds adorned with deep amber hairs and a lavish coating of crystal trichomes. Its effects are inclined towards inducing feelings of happiness, relaxation, and euphoria, offering a soothing experience over a stimulating one. The strain's flavor profile is characterized by earthy, pungent, and skunky notes.

Dirty Taxi delivers a potent high that initiates swiftly with a surge of euphoric energy, instilling motivation and focus. Its effects are enduring, providing sustained relief for ailments such as chronic pain, headaches, migraines, depression, stress, and fatigue. The tingling sensation it evokes spreads throughout the body, invigorating the limbs and prompting physical activity. However, users should exercise caution with its peppery, earthy hash flavor, which may induce coughing if inhaled too rapidly. The aroma reflects its taste, emitting dank, pungent notes complemented by hints of spicy black pepper and diesel.

With its robust appearance and potent effects, Dirty Taxi remains a favored choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a potent and flavorful experience. Whether seeking relief from ailments or simply indulging in its euphoric effects, Dirty Taxi promises a memorable and satisfying encounter.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: GMO x Chem D I95

Breeder: Top Dawg Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Focused, Energetic, Happy, Uplifting, Body-High

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Citrus, Pepper, Herbal, Spicy

While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.

ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:

WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.

