Strain Description:
Dole Whip is a Hybrid strain created by crossing Tropic Truffles with Cookies & Cream
IX3 that induces massive full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. This rich strain
combines the lineage of Tangie and Cookies cross with Pineapple Kush, and you can
almost smell, its lineage through sour notes of tangy citrus, earthy pine, and sweet
pineapple.
Essentially this strain delivers a small dose of CBD with its sedative content, resulting in
a powerful painkilling and stress-relieving remedy. All in all, this great-tasting, euphoric,
and long-lasting high is tough to find.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Tropic Truffles] x [Cookies & Cream IX3]
Breeder: Exotic Genetix
Primary Terpene Profile: Nerolidol 2, d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, Nerolidol 1, beta-
Pinene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Pain Relief, Stress Relief, Sedating, Euphoric
Top Report Strain Flavors: Citrus, Earthy, Sweet, Fruity
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019