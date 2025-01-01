The Strain - Dr. Funkenstein, also known as "Dr. Funk," is an indica-dominant hybrid strain cultivated by Royal King Seeds. Born from the legendary union of Blueberry and Bubba Kush, this strain captures the best qualities of its renowned parentage. Dr. Funkenstein offers a flavorful journey that delights the palate with a blend of sweet berry notes and earthy sharpness, reflecting its rich genetic heritage.



The strain's primary terpene profile includes Myrcene, Pinene, and Caryophyllene, contributing to its distinctive flavors and effects. Myrcene enhances the sweet, fruity aroma and promotes a sense of relaxation. Pinene introduces subtle pine undertones that can uplift and refresh the senses, while Caryophyllene adds a spicy hint that elevates the overall taste experience. This harmonious combination results in a flavor profile featuring berry, blueberry, cheesy, and sweet notes that make each encounter with Dr. Funkenstein uniquely enjoyable.



Dr. Funkenstein is celebrated for inducing a multifaceted experience that pleasantly envelops both mind and body. Users often report an onset of euphoria and cerebral stimulation, fostering feelings of happiness and creativity. As the journey continues, it gradually transitions into a powerful body sensation that promotes deep relaxation and a laid-back state. This progression may lead to increased appetite and a gentle inclination toward introspection, accompanied by a soothing, sleepy feeling. Drawing from its Blueberry and Bubba Kush lineage, Dr. Funkenstein offers a well-rounded experience that balances uplifting mental effects with calming physical relaxation.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Lineage: [Blueberry] x [Bubba Kush]

Breeder: Royal King Seeds

Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene

Top Reported Strain Effects: Happy, Creative, Hungry, Sleepy, Euphoric

Top Reported Strain Flavors: Berry, Blueberry, Cheesy, Sweet, Earthy

