Introducing Illicit's latest innovation – the Elderberry Cannabis Tincture, a perfect blend of 100mg THC and the rich, natural flavor of elderberries. From the award-winning Illicit team comes a versatile and convenient tincture to seamlessly add to your daily regimen.



Craft your own experience by adding this tincture to your favorite foods and beverages or drop it directly into your mouth. The possibilities are endless, allowing you to personalize your cannabis journey. The jar's compact size makes it ideal for on-the-go usage. Slip it into your pocket or bag, and elevate your day whenever, wherever.

As with all edibles, wait up to 2 hours for the full effects to take place to ensure a controlled and enjoyable experience.



The Elderberry Tincture is not just a product; it's an invitation to enhance your moments with the perfect fusion of elderberries and THC. Whether you're at home or on the move, trust Illicit to deliver a premium cannabis experience that fits your lifestyle. Start small, savor the flavor, and let the journey unfold.

