Strain Description:



Forbidden Zkittlez is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through

crossing the classic Forbidden Fruit X Mendocino Royal and California Black Rose strains. Ready to take a bite of this forbidden candy? Forbidden Zkittlez has an insanely delicious flavor that will leave you practically begging for more, with hints of sweet fruits and spicy grapes that fill your mouth with their heavy sugary pungency with each toke.



The aroma is of earthy fruits with a gassy overtone that turns pungent and spicy as the

nugs are burned. The Forbidden Zkittlez high is just as sweet as its flavor, with relaxing

effects that will have you soaring high and feeling happy for hours and hours on end.

The high starts with a subtle lift that fills you with a warming tingly sense, washing over

you and lifting your spirits to new heights of bliss.



This is accompanied by a calming physical sense that can have you feeling slightly

sedated and sleepy if you're not careful with your dosage. With these effects and its high

average THC level, Forbidden Zkittlez is often chosen to treat chronic pain, insomnia,

depression, and chronic stress. This bud has dark purple pepper-shaped nugs with olive

leaves, dark amber hairs, and a coating of sticky clear crystal trichomes.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Forbidden Fruit x Mendo Royal] x [California Black]



Breeder: ETHOS



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Pinene, beta-Myrcene,

Linalool



Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy, Uplifting



Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruity, Grape, Sweet

