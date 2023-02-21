About this product
Strain Description:
Forbidden Zkittlez is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through
crossing the classic Forbidden Fruit X Mendocino Royal and California Black Rose strains. Ready to take a bite of this forbidden candy? Forbidden Zkittlez has an insanely delicious flavor that will leave you practically begging for more, with hints of sweet fruits and spicy grapes that fill your mouth with their heavy sugary pungency with each toke.
The aroma is of earthy fruits with a gassy overtone that turns pungent and spicy as the
nugs are burned. The Forbidden Zkittlez high is just as sweet as its flavor, with relaxing
effects that will have you soaring high and feeling happy for hours and hours on end.
The high starts with a subtle lift that fills you with a warming tingly sense, washing over
you and lifting your spirits to new heights of bliss.
This is accompanied by a calming physical sense that can have you feeling slightly
sedated and sleepy if you're not careful with your dosage. With these effects and its high
average THC level, Forbidden Zkittlez is often chosen to treat chronic pain, insomnia,
depression, and chronic stress. This bud has dark purple pepper-shaped nugs with olive
leaves, dark amber hairs, and a coating of sticky clear crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Forbidden Fruit x Mendo Royal] x [California Black]
Breeder: ETHOS
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Pinene, beta-Myrcene,
Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruity, Grape, Sweet
Forbidden Zkittlez is a rare slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through
crossing the classic Forbidden Fruit X Mendocino Royal and California Black Rose strains. Ready to take a bite of this forbidden candy? Forbidden Zkittlez has an insanely delicious flavor that will leave you practically begging for more, with hints of sweet fruits and spicy grapes that fill your mouth with their heavy sugary pungency with each toke.
The aroma is of earthy fruits with a gassy overtone that turns pungent and spicy as the
nugs are burned. The Forbidden Zkittlez high is just as sweet as its flavor, with relaxing
effects that will have you soaring high and feeling happy for hours and hours on end.
The high starts with a subtle lift that fills you with a warming tingly sense, washing over
you and lifting your spirits to new heights of bliss.
This is accompanied by a calming physical sense that can have you feeling slightly
sedated and sleepy if you're not careful with your dosage. With these effects and its high
average THC level, Forbidden Zkittlez is often chosen to treat chronic pain, insomnia,
depression, and chronic stress. This bud has dark purple pepper-shaped nugs with olive
leaves, dark amber hairs, and a coating of sticky clear crystal trichomes.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Forbidden Fruit x Mendo Royal] x [California Black]
Breeder: ETHOS
Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Pinene, beta-Myrcene,
Linalool
Top Reported Strain Effects: Calming, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy, Uplifting
Top Report Strain Flavors: Fruity, Grape, Sweet
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
State License(s)
CUL000019