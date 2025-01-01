The Flavor - Fruit Cup, part of Illicit’s Classy Cart series, brings a delightful fusion of tropical sweetness and earthy undertones, offering a vibrant vaping experience that enhances your mood and fosters a sense of calm. This premium distillate vape cartridge is a harmonious blend of Tangie and Cherry Pie genetics, resulting in a flavor profile that captivates the palate with every inhale. Fruit Cup embodies the essence of a sunlit orchard, where juicy tropical fruits meet the rich, grounding notes of earthy goodness, creating a truly enticing sensory journey.



The taste of Fruit Cup is a masterful combination of bright tropical flavors and subtle earthiness, perfectly balanced to deliver a smooth and satisfying experience. Limonene infuses the strain with a zesty citrus burst that uplifts the senses, while Caryophyllene adds a gentle spicy warmth that complements the natural sweetness of tropical fruits. Myrcene introduces an earthy depth, rounding out the flavor profile with its soothing and mellow undertones. This intricate blend ensures that each puff is both refreshing and richly flavorful, making Fruit Cup a standout choice for those who appreciate complexity in their distillate experience.



When enjoying Fruit Cup, users are enveloped in a serene and uplifting ambiance that enhances both relaxation and creativity. The initial wave of peaceful relaxation helps to melt away the stresses of the day, creating a tranquil state of mind that is perfect for unwinding or engaging in thoughtful reflection. As the effects settle, a subtle uplift in mood fosters a positive and contented outlook, encouraging moments of joy and inspiration. Fruit Cup seamlessly blends tranquility with a gentle boost of creativity, making it an ideal companion for quiet evenings, creative projects, or simply savoring a moment of blissful peace. Embrace the harmonious balance and delightful flavors of Fruit Cup, elevating your vaping experience to new heights.



Top Reported Effects: Peaceful, Relaxed, Creative

Top Reported Flavors: Tropical, Sweet, Fruity, Earthy, Citrus

Primary Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. ILLICIT Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. (510 thread) Offering the latest in break-through medical vape technology engineering, TPK full ceramic cartridges are designed to work with higher viscosity oils above 70% and outperforms other market leaders with a strong focus on consumer health and safety. These dental grade ceramics are biocompatible and have a hardness of at least 7 on the Mohs scale. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

